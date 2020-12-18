Bond set for woman accused of fatally shooting teen while playing with gun

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Bond was set for a 21-year-old woman who was arrested on a reckless homicide charge in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male in Butler County.
Her bond was set at $35,000.
Aerial Katelynn Brazzell, 21, was playing with a firearm in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue in Hamilton around 1:30 a.m. when she pointed it at the victim and it went off, according to police.
The bullet hit 16-year-old Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr. in the head, police say. He was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Butler County coroner ruled his death a homicide.
Officer Kristy Collins with the Hamilton Police Department says accidental shootings are something people read about every day in the news.
“You just can’t stress it enough where we tell young kids, we tell our own children, how serious guns are and not to play with guns,” Officer Collins says. “It happens often. We just have to keep educating our young adults, and a guns a gun.”
Brazzell is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.
