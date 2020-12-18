Boyfriend indicted on murder, other charges for killing of Cincinnati mother

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The boyfriend of a murdered Cincinnati mother has been indicted on murder charges and more, according to the office of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
Desean Brown, 20, was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence, Deters announced Friday.
These charges stem from the killing of Nyteisha Lattimore on or around Dec. 5, the prosecutor said. Her death was caused by multiple stab wounds, the Hamilton County Coroner concluded.
Nyteisha’s body was found about a week later near the Purple People Bridge, Deters says.
On Monday, Brown appeared in court and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $1 million.
Nyteisha’s 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore, has been missing since Dec. 4, which is around the date his mother was killed.
The search for Nylo is still ongoing, but Cincinnati police did provide an update Tuesday on the case.
Police said in the update they think “foul play” could be involved in the disappearance of the 3-year-old boy.
“But growing concern has arisen in our investigation through our interviewing of Desean Brown, who is charged with the death of Nyteisha Lattimore, growing to the point where we feel this event with Nylo may involve foul play,” CPD PIO Lt. Steve Saunders said Tuesday in a video message.
Police have not said if they think Brown has anything to do with Nylo’s disappearance.
Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Deters.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.