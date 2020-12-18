Clearing & quiet on your Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Skies clear out on your Friday as temperatures warm to only 39 degrees. I do a see a bit of a warm up going into the weekend, at least in the low 40′s.
The next widespread precipitation event looks to be Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. After 6 pm Saturday showers will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area and as the air cools overnight into Sunday morning the rain will mix with wet snow.
Air temperatures are expected to remain warmer than freezing Saturday night and Sunday morning so we do not expect driving issues from the rain/snow mix.
Then we stay mild in the mid to upper 40′s early next week, before big changes in time for Christmas.
A strong cold front is forecast to lead arctic air into the FOX19 NOW viewing Wednesday night with rain changing to snow. Accumulations look to be light with flurries possible into Christmas morning.
Temperatures could drop into the single digits Christmas morning with wind chills below zero. Stay Tuned.
