73 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours reported in Ohio Friday
By Julia Tullos | December 18, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 2:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, Ohio Department of Health officials said 7,967 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

According to health officials, 73 people died in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,429 patients are being treated in hospital intensive care units.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited a Parma nursing home Friday, where the COVID-19 vaccine was given to residents and staff at Pleasantview Care Center on Ridge Road.

The four pharmacy companies that have been charged with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to the nursing home patients are Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, Pharmscript, and Walgreens.

