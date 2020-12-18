CPD looking for suspect after bank robbery in Hyde Park Square

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in Hyde Park Square.
Cincinnati police were on the scene a little before 1 p.m. to investigate a robbery at Key Bank.
On Twitter, the Cincinnati Police Department said the suspect is a white male, around 6′, thin build, and is wearing a black hoodie.
The suspect was last seen on Wasson going toward Hyde Park Plaza in a grey Chrysler 300.
This is the second bank robbery in Hyde Park CPD has responded to this week.
On Monday, police said a suspect robbed a US Bank on Madison Road at Edwards Road.
The suspect from Monday had a similar description to the one from Friday.
