CPD looking for suspect after bank robbery in Hyde Park Square
CPD said on Twitter a little before 1 p.m. officers were on scene at Key Bank. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | December 18, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 1:54 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in Hyde Park Square.

Cincinnati police were on the scene a little before 1 p.m. to investigate a robbery at Key Bank.

On Twitter, the Cincinnati Police Department said the suspect is a white male, around 6′, thin build, and is wearing a black hoodie.

The suspect was last seen on Wasson going toward Hyde Park Plaza in a grey Chrysler 300.

This is the second bank robbery in Hyde Park CPD has responded to this week.

On Monday, police said a suspect robbed a US Bank on Madison Road at Edwards Road.

The suspect from Monday had a similar description to the one from Friday.

