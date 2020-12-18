Dad charged with falsely reporting 10-month-old baby in stolen vehicle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father who reported his 10-month-old baby was in his vehicle when it was stolen is the one facing charges now after Cincinnati police say he admitted to making the false report because he thought they would find it faster
Jayvontae Wright, 21, of West Price Hill was arrested late Thursday on charges of making false alarms and inducing panic, court records show.
He was booked into the Hamilton County jail at 12:06 a.m. Friday and goes to court at 9 a.m.
Late Thursday, Cincinnati police said the suspect reported his vehicle missing from a BP gas station on Hopple Street in Camp Washington with his baby inside about 9:45 p.m.
He said it was at a gas pump with the keys were in the ignition when two people jumped inside and stole the car, according to Captain Doug Snider, the night chief.
Police immediately called in every resource available. They began working on an Amber Alert, changing signs on the highway, calling in extra officers and the county’s helicopter to assist, according to Snider.
Forty-five minutes into the investigation, the driver changed his story, telling officers there was no baby in the car but that he had money in the car instead, according to Snider.
Police said late Thursday they had determined the baby was never in the car and was safe with one of his grandmother the entire time.
The vehicle was located around 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Enright Avenue.
A Good Samaritan who was following the story called in a tip, and officers spotted it less than a block away from where the suspects fled, Snider said.
The two suspects ran off.
One of them was apprehended several streets over following a canine track, police said late Thursday. The suspect’s name was not released.
