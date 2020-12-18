9 dogs rescued from Portage County home ‘unhealthy for people, let alone animals’

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Humane officers with the Portage Animal Protective League saved nine dogs from what they said were deplorable conditions inside a home.
The animals were pulled out of the home on Wednesday.
The floors inside were caked in feces and humane officers said the home was unhealthy for people, let alone animals.
According to the humane officers, some dogs lived inside in the filth and the larger dogs were outside with no water in the freezing temperatures.
When the dogs were finally given water, humane officers said they fought each other to get a drink.
Humane officers said almost all of the dogs had scars all over, which they believe came from fighting for food.
None of the dogs had regular care and their ribs could be seen through their fur.
One female dog has heartworm and an older male dog has skin issues, infected teeth, eye issues and more.
Humane officers said some of the dogs are too scared to even be medically evaluated.
The dogs are not yet ready for adoption.
Humane officers said they are now warm, safe, fed and have a clean place to sleep, but it will cost thousands of dollars for their medical care.
You can click here if you would like to donate.
