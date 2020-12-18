First round of COVID-19 vaccinations given out at Ohio Veterans Home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s a huge day in Ohio, as the first COVID-19 vaccines are administered to 10 nursing homes across the state. One of them is in Brown County.
“It’s a great momentous day, it’s the beginning of the end of the covid virus because we’re going to kill it with the vaccine, we’re not going to give it a place to go. We’re going to protect our most vulnerable which is people in long-term care facilities and the staff that care for them,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
COVID-19 vaccinations were given to 110 people at the Ohio Veterans Home. Half were given to residents and the other half were given to staff.
“It’s very exciting for us right now for the last 8 months we’ve really been fighting this with purely defensive measures and now for the first time we have tools to really bring protection to our residents and our staff,” said Assistant Director with the Ohio Department of Veteran Services Sean McCarthy.
The CDC allowed a limited number of doses to be released Friday across the state, rather than next week. All of them at long term care facilities.
At Ohio Veterans Home, the clinic began around 10 a.m. with vaccinations taking place pretty quickly and wrapping up by noon.
“The CVS team that is here delivering the Vaccines brought with them 10 or 12 actual vaccinators, so we’re able to get somewhere between five and seven people vaccinated per hour,” said McCarthy.
While this is a huge step forward, leaders say it does not mean people can let their guards down.
“Ohioans have persevered, we need them to continue to persevere for another few months wearing their masks, socially distancing, trying to keep small groups because it’s still a big threat. We’re here in Brown County today we have 10 times the high incident rates of the virus in this county and when it spreads in this county it ends up affecting the staff and the people and the residents,” said Husted.
Friday is just the first stage of the vaccine.
In three weeks, those who got the vaccination on Dec. 18 will be receiving a second shot and a second group of people will get their first shot that same day.
