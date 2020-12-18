Here comes the sun and a warm up, too

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Skies continue to clear out today as temperatures warm into the upper 30s across the Tri-State. It won’t stay too cold for too long; a bit of a warm up comes our way as we head into the weekend.
The next widespread rain event arrives Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. After 6 pm Saturday showers will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. As the air cools overnight into Sunday morning, the rain will mix with some wet snow.
Temperatures stay above freezing Saturday night and Sunday morning so most areas should not see major driving issues from the rain/snow mix.
Next week we’ll enjoy mid to upper 40s before a strong cold front brings arctic air into the FOX19 NOW viewing Wednesday night. What starts out as rain will change to snow on Christmas Eve. Accumulations are expected to be light with lingering flurries possible into Christmas morning.
Brace for teens and even single digits on Christmas morning with wind chills below zero.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.