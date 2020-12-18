Liz Keating appointed to P.G. Sittenfeld’s Cincinnati City Council seat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new, temporary Cincinnati City Councilmember was named Friday to replace Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld, who was suspended amid federal corruption charges.
Hamilton County Probate Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler announced he appointed Republican Liz Keating, 37.
Judge Winkler made his selection from 20 candidates, saying they needed “someone at this time who brings light to City Hall to clean it up.”
“At this critical time in Cincinnati history we need a person that Cincinnatians can trust to be fair ,honest and open,” Judge Winkler said. “Liz Keating is that person.”
The judge also recently appointed Republican attorney Steve Goodin to temporarily fill the seat of Republican Jeff Pastor, who also is facing federal charges.
Keating said Friday she is the marketing director at Jim Stengel Company, a marketing and consulting firm that has made her job a flexible one to allow her the time to devote to City Council.
She said she is the mother of a nearly 2-year-old and a 1-month-old, explaining that was why her husband, Jonathan, was home watching her appointment on Face Time, caring for their children while being supportive of her as a woman with a career.
Keating comes from a family of community service. She is the daughter of attorney Bill Keating, Jr., who was known for community involvement, and is the granddaughter of U.S. Rep. Bill Keating.
“My time on earth is to serve others,” she said Friday.
She said the hit on the economy (from the coronavirus pandemic) will be a main focus in 2021 and getting businesses reopened is key to restoring it and and ensuring safe neighborhoods in the city.
Keating is joining council at a time when a third of the nine-person council arrested by the FBI this year for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for favorable votes on development deals amid what federal officials say is a “culture of corruption.”
Until his arrest last month, Sittenfeld, 36, was considered by many to be the front-runner in Cincinnati’s 2021 mayor’s race with more than $700,000 amassed in his campaign war chest.
He now faces a six-count indictment on charges of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official.
If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.
Sittenfeld has pleaded not guilty and is free on his own recognizance.
Pastor also recently accepted a voluntary suspension following his arrest.
The 37-year-old was indicted just days before Sittenfeld on several similar charges.
Attorneys for both men say they intend to fight the charges.
Now-former Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard, a Democrat, resigned in March and recently received a sentence of 18 months in prison for a wire fraud charge.
