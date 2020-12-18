Man arrested mid-theft of construction tools at Walnut Hills work site

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Witness say a man was hospitalized after trying to rob Saint Stephen’s Baptist Church on Park Avenue in Walnut Hills early Friday morning.
the church is currently under construction and being turned into apartment units with offices in the basement, according to project manager Will Kusters.
The construction site is a veritable gold mine of valuable tools, Kusters says.
“It can range from anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to a couple thousand dollars,” he said of the tools on site, “so if they can pawn that off, it’s a good day for them.”
Kusters says one of the motion sensors went off alerting him someone who doesn’t belong at the site had gone inside.
“[Police] found him on top of the roof, I don’t know how,” he explained. “And they apprehended him, and that was that.”
Kusters says police shouted warning calls to the suspect, and when he didn’t surrendered, they sent a K-9 in to catch him.
“I think construction sites are pretty easy for a thief,” Kusters explained. “I would say looking for miscellaneous tools to sell and pawn off, and a lot of people know there’s not going to be people there at night, so they think that’s an easy target for them.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.