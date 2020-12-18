Man suffers serious injuries after being shot twice, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating after a shooting left a man with serious injurious, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, CPD said a man was shot twice, once in the abdomen and one time in the leg. Police say the man’s injurious are considered serious.
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Section Road, police say.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to CPD.
Police did not provide any information on what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.
