2nd temporary Cincinnati council member to be appointed

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | December 18, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 8:00 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new, temporary Cincinnati City Councilmember will be named Friday to replace P.G. Sittenfeld, who agreed to a voluntary suspension while he fights federal corruption charges.

Hamilton County Probate Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler will announce the appointment at 9 a.m., according to a news release from his office.

The judge recently appointed local attorney Steve Goodin to temporarily fill the seat of Jeff Pastor, who also is facing federal charges.

Sittenfeld is the third member of the nine-person council charged by the FBI this year for allegedly taking bribes for favorable votes on development deals amid what federal officials say is a “culture of corruption.”

The 36-year-old Democrat was considered by many to be the front-runner in Cincinnati’s 2021 mayor’s race with more than $700,000 amassed in his campaign war chest.

He now faces a six-count indictment on charges of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

Sittenfeld has pleaded not guilty and is free on his own recognizance.

Pastor also recently accepted a voluntary suspension following his arrest.

The 37-year-old Republican was indicted just days before Sittenfeld on several similar charges.

Now-former Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard, a Democrat, resigned in March and recently received a sentence of 18 months in prison for a wire fraud charge.

