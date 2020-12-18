28 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 3,179 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new virus-related deaths Wednesday.
“Christmas is probably my favorite day of the year, and I know we all want to celebrate the way we usually do, but this year we need to do things differently,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
“With vaccines arriving this week, we can see the bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now we just need everyone to keep doing their part to protect one another.”
One hundred five fewer Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 since Thursday for a total of 1,712 current hospitalizations.
Twenty one fewer Kentuckians are in ICUs for a total of 410. Twenty seven fewer are on ventilators for a total of 227.
Kentucky’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.59 percent. The indicator has fallen twelve of the last fifteen days and now appears to have stabilized.
Also Friday, the governor announced $51.5 million in unemployment relief for public schools, universities, government entities and nearly 1,000 nonprofits.
The money comes from the CARES Act.
“We wanted to provide relief to our schools, government entities and our non-profits who have been hit hard by this pandemic, but continued to do so much to help Kentuckians through this crisis,” Beshear said. “We need everyone ready to help us emerge from this pandemic prepared to build a better, brighter commonwealth for all Kentuckians.”
The money will eliminate whatever is owed by these entities to the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Already the federal government is covering 50 percent of the unemployment insurance claims pain on their behalf.
Danielle Clore is chief executive officer for the Kentucky Nonprofit Network.
“This relief will help nearly 1,000 nonprofits keep their doors open to maintain services and meet the urgent needs of Kentuckians,” Clore said. “We appreciate Gov. Beshear’s recognition that Kentucky’s charitable nonprofits are on the frontlines in the battle to beat this disease and, as the fourth largest employer in the commonwealth, are essential to ensuring our communities will recover.”
Any reimbursing employer who has already paid their second quarter 2020 statement can request a refund online by visiting the Unemployment Insurance Employer Self-Service site https://kewes.ky.gov and clicking on “Request Refund.”
All unemployment benefit charges will resume to both contributory and reimbursing employer accounts beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Reimbursing employers do not contribute to the fund. They are only responsible for reimbursing the fund for any benefits paid out to workers.
