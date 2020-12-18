Newport teacher gives special holiday pajamas to kids in her second grade class

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For many students, Friday was the last day before Christmas break. At Newport Primary School, the kids celebrated in style.
Students got to wear pajamas for their virtual lessons Friday. And while you may be thinking that’s typical with remote learning, this is a little different.
Haley Coleman is a second grade teacher at Newport Primary School. Friday is pajama day, and despite being all virtual, her students still participated in the fun dress up day!
“As a teacher, it honestly was not my favorite day [in the past],” said Coleman, “because I would always have students that would come to school and say, ‘I don’t have pajamas,’ and they kind of felt left out.”
Last year, Coleman asked for donations to be able to buy brand new winter or Christmas PJs for all of her students. She also bought them cozy socks to wear to the school.
This year, she had some donations left and bought several new ones to make sure this new class of second graders also got to enjoy pajama day.
Coleman personally delivered the PJs earlier this week, and the students wore them today during their virtual class.
“Hopefully they just feel special and feel loved and feel cared about every time they were those Christmas pajamas,” says Coleman.
The mission at Newport Primary School is “Nurture, Prepare, Support.” Haley says now that the kids are virtual, those three ideas are more important than ever. Especially just days before Christmas.
“I feel more connected to my kids this year almost,” says Coleman, “because we’ve had to work a lot harder to build the relationship.”
Haley says she’s not the only one doing something special for the students this year at Christmas.
“Our teachers have rocked it this crazy, wild, school year. I’m really proud to say I’m part of the team.”
