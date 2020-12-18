‘No questions asked:’ Gun trade-in event planned in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Community activists will be holding a gun turn-in event Saturday in Avondale.
The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church. (Find more info here.)
Organizer Charles Tassell is founder of Street Rescie, Inc.
“We need to be able to do this,” Tassell said. “We have to protect our innocent kids.”
He explains this is not an “anti-gun” event but a “no-questions-asked” way to get illegal guns off the street and out of communities in which they are hidden.
Tassell adds the event is for those who may have found a gun or had someone leave one at their home, but they don’t feel comfortable bringing it to police.
Gift cards will be given out to those who turn in guns at the event.
“We’ve seen an incredible increase in not only the gun violence, but we’re also seeing a higher increase of innocents getting hit.”
According to Cincinnati police, 90 people have been killed by gun violence in 2020, a record. More than 30 of those shootings have not been solved.
Tassell says seeing children victims has been the hardest for him.
“When you see children taken to the hospital, fighting for their lives in the hospital, and you’re tucking your own kids in at night, it’s one of those things where you have to do something,” he said.
