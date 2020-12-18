2 people killed in mobile home fire identified

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - The identities of the two men killed in an early December mobile home fire have been released.
David Estridge, 56, and Ron Emery, 50, died in the Dec. 9 fire, according to the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 4200 block of Riley Pike around 1:45 a.m. that morning. The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.
A 39-year-old man told investigators he woke up to smoke in the mobile home and fire on the porch, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
He was able to escape with minor scrapes and smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene.
Investigators say the only source of heat in the home was a wood-burning stove.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
