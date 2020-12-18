‘Please, do not make me shoot you!’ Video shows fatal police shooting of former Bengals player

PHOENIX, Arizona (FOX19) - Newly released body camera video shows the dramatic confrontation between former Cincinnati Bengals player Ekom Udofia and Phoenix police officers begging him to drop his weapon before they fatally shot him to death.
“Hey, drop the gun, man, please! Please! Please drop the gun, man! Please drop the gun, dude! Please drop the gun, man! Please! Please, do not make me shoot you! Don’t, please man!”
Phoenix police posted their body camera video from the Nov. 30 encounter online this week and narrated throughout to explain their officers’ use of force.
Police were first called to the scene for a report of Udofia trying to jump on passing cars, according to the video.
The caller said Udofia, 33, appeared to be on drugs.
Police said they saw him in the middle of the street carrying a gun.
They repeatedly begged him to drop it, but finally felt as though they had no other choice but to shoot.
After, they continued to plead with him to drop the gun and fired non-lethal rounds at him.
Udofia appeared to get up and point the weapon at officers, so they shot him again.
More pepper balls and a police K-9 was finally used to help to separate him from the weapon.
He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.
His weapon was later determined to be a bb gun, police say.
Udofia played football for Stanford University before brief stints with the Bengals and Saints.
The Phoenix Police Department said it is conducting internal and criminal investigations into their actions.
Once complete, the criminal investigation will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine if any of the officers should be charged in Udofia’s killing.
