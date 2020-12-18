PNC Festival of Lights voted No. 1 zoo light display in country

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s seasonal light display was voted the best in the country in a recent USA Today poll for the third year in a row.
“We had to make a lot of adjustments this year, for the safety of guests, staff, and animals, so being recognized for still being the best is especially meaningful,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “People are so happy to be here, and I think the beautiful lights and holiday atmosphere really offer a much-needed escape. Thank you to everyone who has visited and to those who took the time to vote.”
Several other regional zoos also made the cut. The Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas took the No. 2 spot, and Christmas at the Zoo in Indianapolis was No. 4.
There are still spots available to enjoy the 4 million lights at the PNC Festival of Lights this year, and bonus nights have been added in January.
In order to allow guests to be socially distant, the zoo is limiting capacity and requiring reservations.
Masks are required for all guests ages 6 and older.
The zoo opens at 1 p.m. daily and closes at 9 p.m. Rides start at 2:30 p.m., and visits with Santa start at 4 p.m.
