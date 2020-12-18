550 pounds of fake Apple, Samsung products seized by CBP

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - 550 pounds of fake Apple and Samsung products were seized by Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection officers on Wednesday.
The shipment from Hong Kong was made up of counterfeit Apple chargers, power adapters, EarPods, and more products, according to CBP.
Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said what some people might not realize about counterfeit products like these is they can often involve forced labor or sex trafficking.
“E-commerce might be convenient for shoppers, but it can be just as convenient for counterfeiters by way of third-party platforms,” said Gillespie. “Many people may not realize that the creation of counterfeits can involve forced labor, human trafficking, and can fund other criminal activity. Likewise, counterfeit products may be dangerous because of nonexistent quality standards. Our officers work hard 24 hours a day to protect the economy and our citizens from these kinds of transnational criminals who defraud businesses and consumers alike.”
The seized fake Apple and Samsung products would have been worth around $50,000 if the accessories were real, officials said.
