Sheriff’s office searching for missing man believed to be in extreme danger

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man missing from southeast Indiana.
Tommy Menke, 70, of Lawrenceburg, was last seen Friday around 12:30 a.m.
He is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department.
Menke is described as 6 ft., 200 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red jacket and jeans.
Authorities believe he may be driving a gray 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with Indiana plates VVC315.
