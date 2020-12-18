Sheriff’s office searching for missing man believed to be in extreme danger

Tommy Menke (Source: Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 18, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 7:03 PM

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a man missing from southeast Indiana.

Tommy Menke, 70, of Lawrenceburg, was last seen Friday around 12:30 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department.

Menke is described as 6 ft., 200 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red jacket and jeans.

Authorities believe he may be driving a gray 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with Indiana plates VVC315.

