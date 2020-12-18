Third straight day of more than 6K new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Ripley County is reporting additional COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s map shows two Ripley County residents’ deaths reported Friday were because of COVID-19. The county had one resident die from the virus on Thursday.
To date, 36 residents in Ripley County have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.
No other county in the FOX19 Now viewing area reported any more deaths Friday.
The ISDH says 84 Hoosiers died from COVID-19 in the Friday update. The state’s overall death toll is now 6,944, according to the ISDH.
Indiana reported 6,088 more COVID-19 cases Friday. Since March 6, Indiana has reported 453,139 total cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 53 new cases (3,304 total)
- Franklin County: 22 new cases (1,057 total)
- Ohio County: 16 new cases (323 total)
- Ripley County: 29 new cases (2,161 total)
- Switzerland County: 10 new cases (415 total)
- Union County: Nine new cases (406 total)
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 24.4%.
Franklin, Dearborn, and Ripley Counties remain at the highest level, or ‘red,’ on the alert map meaning their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
On Monday, frontline healthcare workers in Fort Wayne were the first in Indiana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Jeffersonville hospital also received its initial doses Monday, according to the ISDH
Hospitals in Evansville, Indianapolis, and Munster are expected to get the vaccine in the next few days. More than 50 sites are expected to get shipments of the vaccine by the end of the week, according to Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
It will still be several months until a vaccine is available to all Hoosiers, Dr. Box said Wednesday. In the meantime, she said people should continue to wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and wash their hands.
Gov. Eric Holcomb echoed that statement by saying just because there is light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t mean people can relax.
