Tri-State drive-in collects toys for children during the holidays

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Starlight Theatre’s run of showing holiday movies is almost over.
The Amelia drive-in theatre is making sure kids in the area have toys as its holiday showcases come to an end.
The drive-in gathers toys every year for children. With every donated toy, a customer receives a bag of popcorn.
“It’s been surprisingly successful,” owner Simon Gronerf said of the effort during the pandemic.
The drive-in has been showing old holiday movies like ‘The Polar Express,’ as they don’t have any new movies to show.
“We just want to get out of the house,” customer Tim Morrow said. “Get out of the house and see a good movie and just hang out at the drive-in.”
