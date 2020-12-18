Witness in lawsuit alleging assaults of immigrants at Butler County Jail has been deported

CINCINNATI - A man described as a key witness in a lawsuit filed this month that alleges two African men held at the Butler County Jail were repeatedly threatened and beaten by guards has been deported despite attempts by attorneys to keep him in the U.S.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, the man, Mory Keita, was flown to Guinea on Tuesday, a country he left when he was a child. He had been living in Columbus and has a young daughter who is a U.S. citizen.
Keita’s attorneys, Charleston Wang and Nazly Mamedova, filed an emergency request to stop the deportation. But Keita was already mid-flight when a federal judge in Cincinnati issued an order Tuesday, saying he should remain in the U.S. pending his testimony. The order said if the plane stopped in the U.S., Keita was “to be removed from the flight.”
“The court did its best to keep him here, to do justice,” Wang said in an interview. “It’s just beyond the power of the courts.”
Keita was among the numerous men detained at the jail for U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). On Dec. 8, the same day the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Cincinnati, Keita was “abruptly transferred to Louisiana,” according to a complaint filed with the Department of Homeland Security’s office for civil rights and civil liberties. The plane left Tuesday from an ICE staging facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, said Lynn Tramonte, director of Ohio Immigrant Alliance.
Keita says in court documents that he witnessed guards assault the two men who are named in the lawsuit. In one incident, he said corrections officers pushed one of the men down a flight of stairs, causing him to strike his head on the concrete floor.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Bayong Brown Bayong, a refugee from Cameroon, and Ahmed Adem, who was born in Somalia but has lived in the U.S. since he was young.
The men live in Columbus, according to their attorneys, and have family in Ohio. Like Keita, they were detained at the jail on behalf of ICE.
Adem was transferred Dec. 1 to the Calhoun County Jail in Michigan. Bayong is not currently being held in Butler County, records show.
Sheriff Richard Jones and his chief deputy did not respond to messages seeking comment.
In the lawsuit, Bayong said one of the attacks happened Aug. 17. He said several corrections officers beat him in his cell, pushed him down a flight of stairs, then “dragged him across the gym” to isolation. Bayong said he had COVID-19 at the time and was telling the officers not to rush him because his feet were swollen and he had difficulty moving.
The lawsuit says another attack happened the morning of Oct. 20.
According to the lawsuit, Bayong requested medical attention. Later, five or six corrections officers entered the cell he and Adem shared at the time and told them to pack up their belongings because they were being taken to isolation.
Adem questioned why he needed to be moved and was concerned about going to a place where he could be infected with the coronavirus.
“Instead of addressing Mr. Aden’s concerns or responding to Mr. Bayong’s illness, the officers responded by becoming violent,” the lawsuit says.
Both men were “thrown to the ground” and beaten, the lawsuit says. Blood from the beating soaked into the face mask Aden was wearing, which he saved and gave to his attorney, the lawsuit says.
One of the officers called Aden, who is Muslim, a “(expletive) terrorist,” and nearly stuffed his prayer rug into a toilet, but another officer intervened, the lawsuit says.
“The abuse of Mr. Bayong and Mr. Adem at the hands of the Butler County corrections officers appears to be vile and inhumane,” said John Camillus, an attorney involved in the lawsuit. “That would be true regardless of the victims, but the fact that the abuse seems to stem from the fact that these detainees are immigrants makes it even more horrifying.”
The incidents were reported to Butler County sheriff’s officials and the FBI, according to the complaint filed with Homeland Security.
The complaint says human rights organizations and attorneys have received reports, via letter, phone or in person, from more than 12 immigrants detained at the jail “corroborating multiple incidents of physical and verbal abuse of ICE detainees.”
More than 50 signed a letter detailing abuse, despite their fear of retaliation, the complaint says.
