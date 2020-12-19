Crews continue search for missing 3-year-old, Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Crews continued to search for a 3-year-old who has been missing since Dec. 4.
Search crews were out at Fernbank Park Saturday searching Nylo Lattimore, who went missing around the date his mother was killed.
“We found that in the past, most bodies if they go in the water are found in these areas. Today we’re staging down at Fernbank park because it’s a good center source for our search teams to come to,” Shari said.
As a part of a 21-mile search pattern, the Ground branch director of the Northstar International Search and Recovery Team Jeff Shari says crews searched for 12 miles on Tuesday and will be finishing it Saturday.
“We have additional resources today, so we have a boat out on the river, checking the sides of the river and the barges. We have some drones going up and an additional K9 going out,” Shari said.
Deters says Nylo’s mother Nyteisha Lattimore was stabbed to death on or around Dec. 5.
Her boyfriend, Desean Brown, was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence, Deters announced Friday.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag along the Ohio River near the Purple People Bridge on Dec. 12, according to a source.
Officers found a stroller nearby family members say belonged to Nyteisha.
Cincinnati police say they searched the area near the Purple People Bridge for Nylo this week with the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team’s help.
Police said in the update Tuesday they think “foul play” could be involved in the disappearance of Nylo. Officers have not said if they believe Brown has anything to do with Nylo’s disappearance.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 513.352.3040 or CPD’s Internal Investigation Section at 513.352.3542.
