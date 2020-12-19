Dry daytime Saturday, but showers expected for late afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Most of the daytime hours will be dry, but showers will be arriving mainly northwest of the city over southeast Indiana late Saturday afternoon.
Most areas will not see showers until after sunset. As the air cools Saturday night and Sunday morning, a few spots will see rain and snow mix.
Air temperatures are expected to remain warmer than freezing Saturday night and Sunday morning. The roads will stay wet but will not be slick or icy.
A quick-moving Alberta Clipper will zip through the Great Lakes region Monday, and an area of rain will develop ahead of the warm and cold fronts to the south.
Look for showers Monday afternoon, evening but ending by dawn Tuesday. Surface air temperatures are expected to remain above freezing, but a few flakes could mix in overnight. Roads will stay wet but will not be icy Tuesday morning.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.