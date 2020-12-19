Gov. Beshear: ‘The measures we have taken are working,’ 3,388 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on the commonwealth’s fight against COVID spread, saying mitigation efforts have halted the growth of cases.
“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” Beshear said in a release. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right, wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings, so we can beat this virus once and for good.”
Saturday’s update confirmed 3,388 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky. Total number of COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth is now reported at 240,564.
An additional 27 deaths were confirmed in Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 2,371.
The state’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now reported at 8.58 percent.
Local health officials continue to urge taking precautions as the holidays approach and a vaccine is within sight.
“Perseverance in the weeks ahead is critical as vaccine supplies increase and we work towards COVID-19 immunizations available to Kentuckians as 2021 unfolds,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “It would be an added tragedy to reverse our hard won progress through leisure travel and large gatherings. Some hospitals are already near full capacity and that could make it difficult to receive care if there is an added holiday surge. Watch your space, wear a mask, and wash your hands to ensure that 2021 is a year of hope and healing.”
Other information provided in Saturday’s report include:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,655
- Patients currently in ICU: 438
- Patients currently on ventilator: 253
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
