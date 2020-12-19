Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 4,839 new cases, 73 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health provided another update on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed 4,839 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 457,871.
ISDH also confirmed 73 additional deaths Saturday due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana due to COVID to 7,017.
Other information provided Saturday by the ISDH includes 5,196,436 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,505,094 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered Saturday is 39,908, with 13,563 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Indiana is now listed as 12.4 percent for all tests administered.
