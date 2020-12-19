Ohio reports more than 8K new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases and over 60 deaths.
ODH says 8,567 new cases were reported bringing the total number of cases to 614,429.
In the last 24 hours, 64 deaths were reported, health officials said.
Here is a breakdown of the reported COVID-19 cases and deaths in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County: 46,283 cases, 404 deaths
- Butler County: 23,057 cases, 179 deaths
- Warren County: 13,610 cases, 105 deaths
- Clermont County: 10,175 cases, 65 deaths
- Brown County: 1,986 cases, 10 deaths
The 21-day reported COVID-19 case average is 9,892, and the 21-day reported death average is 79, ODH said.
ODH says in the last 24 hours, 410 people were hospitalized. A total of 34,553 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
On Saturday Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H. spoke on stopping the spread of the virus as well as vaccine distribution.
Ohio is the first in the nation receive vaccines through Walgreen’s, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.
The CDC allowed a limited number of doses to be released Friday across the state, rather than next week. All of them at long term care facilities.
DeWine says another 123,000 of Pfizer vaccines will be distributed next week.
Ohio will also receive more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna next week, the governor said.
