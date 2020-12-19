Saturday final day for Reds ‘Deck the Hall’ event at Hall of Fame Museum

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Saturday is the final day for the Cincinnati Reds’ Deck the Hall’ event at the Reds Hall of Fame Museum located at Great American Ballpark.
The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum Executive Director Rick Walls says it is a festive time to be at the Hall of Fame and Museum to celebrate the holidays and the Reds’ rich history.
Activities include:
- A walk through the candy-themed “Winter Wonderland” theater
- Prizes and giveaways for hall of fame members.
- Photos with Santa (Bill “Seg” Dennison from 700WLW) at the Hall’s Winter Wonderland theater
- Scavenger hunts
- Those 12 and under will receive a red stocking to fill with candy
- Hall of Fame members can participate in an ugly sweater contest at 2 p.m. with guest judge “Mr. Perfect” Tom Browning. Autographs will not be available due to the pandemic.
Officials say reservations can be made online.
Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Children 12 and under and military/veterans get in free.
Visitors who pay regular admission in Dec. will get a free Sonny Gray bobblehead.
The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
