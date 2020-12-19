Scattered showers end Sunday morning, highs in the 40s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scattered rain showers continue overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few locations across the Tri-State may see a rain/snow mix, but temperatures are expected to stay above freezing so we’re not expecting slick or icy roads.
Clouds stick around most of the day on Sunday with some partial clearing late in the afternoon. Highs should top out right around 45 degrees. Don’t be surprised to see more rain develop Monday afternoon and evening.
We’ll finally mix in a little more sunshine during the day Tuesday, but clouds dominate on Wednesday as we warm into the lower 50s ahead of a strong cold front that will usher arctic air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Rain changes to snow Wednesday night and some areas could see accumulations ranging from less than an inch over southeast Indiana to as much as 3.5 inches in Lewis County, well southeast of the city.
