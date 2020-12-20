High school student get $500 scholarship for Blue Ash police cruiser design

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) -A Sycamore High School student received a $500 scholarship after his police cruiser design was selected for the Blue Ash Police Department.
The Blue Ash Police Department teamed up with Sycamore High School on a design for their new cruisers, and Abi Patel’s design was selected out of 15 to 20 other designers.
Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel says he was looking for a modern upgrade for the vehicles, so he reached out to Sycamore High School for help.
A graphic arts class at the school was able to provide that help.
“We started out with 15 or 20 students, and as we went along and settled on the process, we ultimately decided on two or three at the end and basically what we did, we put those pictures out on the table in the briefing room,” Noel said.
Patel said he wanted to go for a bold look, so he created a black background with grey Blue Ash Police badges near the front doors.
After his design was selected, he received the scholarship money from the non-profit Blue Ash Police Association. Sycamore Visual Arts received a $250 donation for equipment.
The new-look can be seen on cruiser 206, a Ford Explorer. Two new cruisers will hit the streets with the new design soon.
Patel says Xavier and U.C. on his list of possible colleges.
