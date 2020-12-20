Local animal rescuers save a 38-year-old horse they say we severely abused

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the first time in a long time, a rescued horse named “Dan” is getting the love and attention rescuers say he deserves.
The 38-year-old horse showed up at an auction, Kim Kinder with Fighting Chance Rescue says, and they ended up buying him from his owner for $300.
“Just devastated that another human can do this to an animal, so emotionally wise, we just, ya know, we cry. We’re upset. We try to love the horse back to health as best as we can,” said Kinder.
Right away, they could tell his health was declining fast. After examining him, Kinder says they discovered a list of health problems.
Not only is he severely underweight, Kinder said he has a disease in his teeth, which she says is so bad, he will have to have all of them removed.
“Someone purposely did this and they profited off of their abuse,” said Kinder.
Dan got worse before he got better, according to rescuers. Kinder and her husband Joe, who is a former EMT, say they slept in the barn for several days to monitor Dan overnight.
His organs were initially shutting down, but Dan’s rescuers say they are now starting to function better.
“His health was declining little by little, and then he collapsed,” Kinder said, “It’s always a shock, no matter how many times you go through this.”
One week into his care, rescuers say they are seeing improvements. They believe without a doubt that his condition was caused by neglect.
“Body score is from one to 10, and he was a one, which is the closest to death and still be breathing,” said Kinder.
So far this year, they’ve taken in 60 horses, and Kinder said six of them died.
Dan’s rescuers say they are doing everything they can to make sure he is not number seven.
“Most of the horses that we lost were due to organ damage, and the horse could not overcome the starvation,” said Kinder. “He is gaining weight. He is improving, but he has a long way to go.”
Kinder said there is no excuse for what happened to Dan because there are always resources available and rescues willing to help.
The rescue is accepting donations, especially now, to help them cover the cost of Dan’s care. Anyone who would like to donate can do so through the rescue’s website or Facebook page.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.