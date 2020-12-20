Man dies in Fairfield shooting, Fairfield police say

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) -Fairfield police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Brittany Lane Saturday.
Officers say they were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to Brittany Lane for shots fired.
Life Squad transported a 35-year-old man to Mercy Hospital for possible gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
The identity of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified.
Police are still investigating.
