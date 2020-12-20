Man dies in Fairfield shooting, Fairfield police say

Man dies in Fairfield shooting, Fairfield police say
Fairfield police are investigating a fatal shooting. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | December 20, 2020 at 7:28 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 7:28 AM

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) -Fairfield police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Brittany Lane Saturday.

Officers say they were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. to Brittany Lane for shots fired.

Life Squad transported a 35-year-old man to Mercy Hospital for possible gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.