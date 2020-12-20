Man dies in Silverton house fire, fire chief says

SILVERTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A man died Sunday after a house fire occurred in Silverton, Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District Chief Dennis Meador II said.
Hamilton County Sheriff dispatcher says the fire occurred in the 3800 block of North Broadlawn Circle around 12:30 p.m.
His body was found on the first floor of the house, Meador said.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out pretty quickly, the chief said.
It is unclear how the fire started.
The chief says most of the damage was on the front part of the house.
Meador says the structural damage is between $30,000 to $50,000.
The cause of the fire and the name of the victim are unknown at this time.
