Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-40s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The rain has exited the region, but clouds will stick around most of the day on Sunday, with some partial clearing late in the afternoon.
Highs should top out right around 45 degrees.
Don’t be surprised to see more rain develop Monday afternoon and evening.
We’ll finally mix in a little more sunshine during the day Tuesday, but clouds thicken on Wednesday as we warm into the upper 40s ahead of a strong cold front that will usher arctic air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Rain changes to snow Wednesday night, and some areas could see minor accumulations.
