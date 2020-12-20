ODNR officer shot during poaching investigation

CLINTON COUNTY (FOX19) - An Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer was injured in a shooting while investigating deer poaching in Clinton County.
Around 4 pm Sunday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from the ODNR that a wildlife officer had been shot.
The sheriff’s office says ODNR officers were investigating a deer poaching complaint in the area Macedonia Road and Martinsville Road when the shooting happened.
Officials say wildlife investigator Kevin Behr, was shot during the investigation.
Three suspects were arrested shortly after the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says they are being held on charges of weapons under disability, hunting without a permit and aiding an offender.
Officials say Behr was airlifted from the scene and taken to a trauma center.
Behr’s injuries while serious appear to be non-life threatening, officials say he is currently in stable condition.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with additional information relating to this case contact them at 937-382-1611.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.