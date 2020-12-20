Ohio reaches 622,802 total COVID-19 cases, 8,047 total deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ohio has reached 622,802 total COVID-19 cases and 8,047 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health, O.D.H., reported.
O.D.H. says this includes the newly reported cases of 8,377 and the 16 newly reported deaths.
Here is a breakdown of cases in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Hamilton County: 46,842 total cases, 405 deaths
- Butler County: 23,321 total cases, 179 deaths
- Warren County: 13,800 total cases, 105 deaths
- Clermont County: 10,326 total cases, 65 deaths
- Brown County: 2,012 total cases, 10 deaths
The 21-day reported case average is 9,923, O.D.H. said.
Health officials say that in the last 24 hours, 194 hospitalizations were reported.
On Saturday, Gov. DeWine and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams spoke on stopping the spread of the virus and vaccination distribution.
“Here’s the good news, 20 million doses by the end of December is what we still expect, especially with the Moderna E.U.A. yesterday, 50 million doses by the end of January total, a 100 million doses by the end of January. That is half of the adult U.S. population,” Adams said.
Ohio is the first in the nation to receive vaccines through Walgreen’s, CVS, PharmScript, and Absolute Pharmacy.
The C.D.C. allowed a limited number of doses to be released Friday across the state. All of them at long term care facilities.
DeWine says another 123,000 of Pfizer vaccines and more than 200,000 COVID-19 Moderna vaccines will be distributed this week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.