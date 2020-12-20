Partly cloudy overnight, lows around 30

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday clouds cleared out just in time to help Cincinnati’s high reach 46 degrees. Clearing continues overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s early Monday morning. Don’t be surprised to see more scattered rain develop Monday midday and evening.
We’ll finally mix in a little more sunshine during the day Tuesday, pushing highs into the mid 40s once again. But clouds dominate on Wednesday as we warm into the lower 50s ahead of a strong cold front that will usher arctic air into the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Rain changes to snow Wednesday night and some areas could see accumulations ranging from less than an inch over southeast Indiana to as much as 3.5 inches in Lewis County, well southeast of the city.
Christmas Eve Thursday will be chilly and wet with a good chance for snow.
