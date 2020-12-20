UC to face Georgia in Peach Bowl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One day after winning the program’s first-ever American Athletic Conference Championship, UC has been chosen to play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The Bearcats capped a 9-0 regular season with its 27-24 win against Tulsa in Saturday’s AAC title game. UC enters the bowl season as one of five unbeaten teams nationally and one of only three unbeaten teams with at least nine victories.
Cincinnati is No. 8 in the final college football playoff rankings.
“Cincinnati is the third team from our conference in four years to go unbeaten in the regular season, and the fact that none of these elite teams have been chosen for the playoff, or as this year would seem to indicate, seriously considered, is indicative of a flaw in a system that was constructed to be more inclusive than its predecessors,” said American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco.
The Bearcats’ appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl marks The American’s sixth New Year’s bowl bid since the formation of the conference in 2013. Cincinnati will be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time as a member of The American as the Bearcats make their 19th bowl appearance overall.
Cincinnati and Georgia have met twice previously, most recently in 1976. The Bulldogs have taken both previous matchups.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will take place Jan. 1, 2021, at noon ET and will be televised on ESPN.
