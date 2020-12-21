Big cooldown later this week with snow too

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a relatively mild weekend, we’re starting the holiday week with cloudy skies and some rain. Rainfall will end later this evening with the heaviest rain remaining northeast of Cincinnati. Temperatures tonight will be near freezing which is similar to what we woke up to this morning.
Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and a high of 43. Wednesday will be very warm but rain moves in for much of the day. High 52. A strong cold front will usher in a drop in temperatures throughout the day Thursday. We will start the day around midnight near 50 and fall to near 30 by the afternoon. It will be blustery and cold and downright nasty at times. Rain will change to snow Thursday giving way to around an inch or less of snow throughout Christmas Eve. Thanks to warm weather ahead of the snow, it will be hard to stick to the ground.
Christmas Day looks mainly dry but a few flurries will be flying. It will be very cold with morning temperatures in the teens and the daytime high only in the low 20s.
The weekend will be a mixed bag. We will be dry Saturday. High 38. Rain moves back in Sunday evening and remains Monday too.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.