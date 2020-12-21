Big cooldown later this week with snow too

Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and a high of 43. Wednesday will be very warm but rain moves in for much of the day. High 52. A strong cold front will usher in a drop in temperatures throughout the day Thursday. We will start the day around midnight near 50 and fall to near 30 by the afternoon. It will be blustery and cold and downright nasty at times. Rain will change to snow Thursday giving way to around an inch or less of snow throughout Christmas Eve. Thanks to warm weather ahead of the snow, it will be hard to stick to the ground.