Butler County groomer sentenced after dog had to be euthanized

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County groomer pleaded no contest Monday to a charge of cruelty to a companion animal after a dog had to be euthanized, according to court records.
An arrest warrant was issued for Andra Edison, 51, after she did not show up for her sentencing on Nov. 2, the Middletown court clerk said.
Court records show Edison was given probation and ordered not to groom dogs for five years. She also has to pay a $250 fine and stay away from the dog’s owner.
Tina Brady says she told the sheriff’s office she had to euthanize her 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Lacy, after a grooming session in July at Edison’s home.
Edison had branched out on her own after the groomer she was employed by had shut down due to COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said.
Brady told the sheriff’s office when Edison dropped Lacy off at her home that the dog was whimpering, falling over, unable to walk and holding her head toward the ground.
A vet determined the dog had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, bruising around the neck and shoulders and seven broken ribs causing lung contusions, the sheriff’s office said.
After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said it appeared Edison held Lacey down on the grooming table with all Edison’s body weight.
Brady said she decided to euthanize Lacey due to the extent of her injuries.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.