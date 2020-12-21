Cincinnati Police Department host annual ‘Get the Groceries’ event with children in need

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Police Department is teaming up with children in need for the annual “Get the Groceries” event.
This is the department’s twelfth year participating, and this year, about 100 children will be joining them at the Kroger Oakley located on 4613 Marburg Ave.
“Get The Groceries is an opportunity for young people to have a positive experience and interactions with our officers while providing them with nutritious food and supplies over their holiday break,” officers said in a press release.
Sgt. William Bell says it is a time for police to talk to children about drug prevention and fitness.
Community groups and other first responders are also involved in the event.
Sgt. Bell says the children received donated gifts from UC Health and Women’s Health. A bus load of toys were also donated.
Due to the pandemic, the children were divided into sessions spread out from Monday to Wednesday. Each session has 11 or 12 participants.
Below is the “Get the Groceries” event schedule:
Monday - Session 1: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Monday- Session 2: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Monday - Session 3:1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday - Session 4: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Tuesday - Session 5:11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday - Session 6: 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday - Session 7: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday - Session 8: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday - Session 9: 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
