Court postponed for 3 arrested after ODNR officer shot

CLINTON COUNTY (FOX19) - Court hearings were delayed Monday for three men arrested after an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer was shot and wounded while investigating illegal deer hunting in Clinton County.
Brian R. Liming, 49 of Xenia; Thomas Davis, 35 of Jamestown and Brian Achtermann, 36 of Midland were due in Clinton County Municipal Court, but now Liming only will appear for a video arraignment at 10 a.m. Tuesday, jail officials say.
Davis and Achtermann,, who were charged only with misdemeanors, will go to court Dec. 29.
The men were all taken into custody about 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of Macedonia Road and Martinsville Road, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ODNR Officer Kevin Behr was airlifted to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
At last check, he was listed in stable condition.
They were arrested on various charges and booked into the jail.
So far, no one has been charged with shooting the wildlife investigator while the investigation continues, jail officials confirmed early Monday.
Liming is charged with felony having weapons under disability and two misdemeanors: No deer permit and hunting without permission. He is being held at the jail in lieu of $25,840 bond, jail officials said.
Davis faces aiding an offender, a misdemeanor. He bonded out of the jail about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the jail.
Achtermann also was charged with misdemeanors: No hunting license and no deer permit. He bonded out of the jail late Sunday as well.
Sheriff’s officials say once their investigation is complete, they will present all evidence to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination of additional charges.
Authorities are asking anyone with additional information relating to this case contact them at 937-382-1611.
