DHL Express working to get Christmas gifts delivered on time

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Workers at DHL Express are busy working to make sure all the holiday gifts arrive at their destinations in time for Christmas.
DHL says 15,000 packages are being delivered on Monday alone.
With Christmas just a few days away, DHL says they guarantee these packages will arrive by Dec. 25.
“We’ve got a really good handle on it,” says DHL Express Station Manager Bruce Morris. “I think we’re doing a really good job. So, we are stressed, but were able to get it delivered.”
DHL hired more than a dozen additional workers for the holiday season. During these busy shipping times, those hires have helped make sure packages are being processed more efficiently.
“It’s been really really busy. We’re up 40% on average day-to-day, but we’ve been able the handle the volume really well because of the additional staffing,” says Morris. “So, it’s been a really good smooth peak for us.”
DHL says packages will continue to be shipped out until at least 1 a.m. and workers say they expect to be busy all the way up through February.
The U.S. Postal Service said it expects to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages, for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season.
