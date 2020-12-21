Facebook Portals donated to help hospital patients see families for the holidays

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Hospital patients at Atrium Medical Center will get a chance to see their families during the holidays thanks to a big donation.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, visitors have been kept out of the hospital, which can make the holiday season lonely for patients.
Blue Star Families in southwest Ohio donated 44 Facebook Portals to Atrium Medical Center. This will make virtual visits with families much easier during the holidays.
Stuck in the hospital, many COVID-19 patients already know they will not be able to see family for holiday celebrations, well at least not in-person.
Dr. Geri Lynn Maples with Blue Star Families dropped off dozens of Facebook Portal devices so veteran patients and anyone else stuck in the hospital can at least do a virtual visit with their family.
“We definitely wanted to help them know that their community understands their challenges,” Maples said. “COVID has played a large role in making those challenges more profound.”
It seems like a simple gift, but Atrium Medical Center says this will do much more for their patients than you may think. Some of their patients have been isolated, anxious, and scared for their future.
“I can’t say enough how much this pandemic has affected people and their mental health,” says Atrium Medical Center Nursing Director Jake Froehlich “Even just destroying some of the people’s will to live, and being able to connect with your family gives you something to fight for.”
A total of 44 devices have been donated to the hospital. Atrium says they are now working to get those devices programmed and set up in patients’ rooms so virtual visits can begin.
Blue Star Families also donated portal devices earlier this year to veteran students, who were studying at the University of Cincinnati, and were away from their families.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.