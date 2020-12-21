Family of man missing in Adams Co. collapse seeking help from state officials

“Recovery work is continuing at the Adamo Group’s Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio. Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort. As a company, we have our very best people, specialized and top-of-the-line equipment and every available resource on the site. Recovery work is expected to be completed in mid- to late January.