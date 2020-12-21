Family of man missing in Adams Co. collapse seeking help from state officials

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Nearly two weeks after a former generating station collapsed in Adams County, one of the demolition workers is still missing. Now his loved ones are reaching out to state and local officials to ask for help.
Jamie Fitzgerald was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down a former coal fire plant in Adams County when it collapsed on Dec. 9.
According to officials, three people were rescued, and another man, Doug Gray, did not survive. Fitzgerald is still missing.
Lora Conley is Fitzgerald’s fiancé and says the two have been together for nearly five years. She says Fitzgerald has a daughter and is a father figure to her two kids too. Right now, all they want is for Fitzgerald to return home to Boyd County, Ky.
“He’s not a name. He’s not Jamie Fitzgerald. He’s a person. He’s a dad, soon to be husband. He’s a brother. He’s a son. He’s my best friend,” Conley said. “It’s a nightmare. It’s a bad dream that I can’t wake up from.”
Almost two weeks later, Conley says she is desperate for some sort of information. An Adamo spokesperson said last week that they do not believe Fitzgerald is alive.
The latest statement from Adamo, released on Monday, said recovery efforts are continuing and are expected to last until mid-to-late January.
Conley believes more can and should be done.
“That is unacceptable. He’s a human. He does not deserve that,” Conley said. “His children do not deserve that.”
Fitzgerald’s loved ones are now reaching out to state and community leaders, asking them to put pressure on the right people to get Fitzgerald out as soon as possible.
“It doesn’t matter at the moment who’s right, who’s wrong, if it was an accident, if it was by fault. None of that matters,” Conley said. “Nothing matters other than Jamie out of there and getting him home.”
Conley said she is thankful for the support the family has felt so far from some of Fitzgerald’s co-workers and from both the Adams County and Boyd County communities.
An Adamo spokesperson said they are working with investigators to safely get Fitzgerald out and find out what caused the collapse.
Adamo’s full statement released on Monday said:
“Recovery work is continuing at the Adamo Group’s Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio. Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort. As a company, we have our very best people, specialized and top-of-the-line equipment and every available resource on the site. Recovery work is expected to be completed in mid- to late January.
Adamo continues to fully cooperate and take direction from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) investigation team and local officials - including providing all requested data and documentation – to safely conduct the recovery operation of Mr. Fitzgerald and to determine the cause of the incident.
As previously announced, Adamo has engaged Thornton Tomasetti to assist in the recovery. Thornton Tomasetti is a nationally recognized engineering firm with extensive, directly-related experience from its work on similar types of incidents throughout the country. The firm, along with input and direction from OSHA, will execute an engineering plan that allows the recovery process to continue without endangering workers, law enforcement representatives and first responders.
Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the loved ones of the workers who lost their lives is this tragic accident.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.