No Amber Alert? Family questions police response in search for Nylo Lattimore

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family of missing 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore are questioning why Cincinnati police didn’t issue an Amber Alert immediately after the boy was reported missing.
The boy’s mother, Nyteisha, was killed Dec. 11, according to police. Desean Brown, 20, was indicted on murder charges Friday.
Nylo has been missing since Dec. 4.
On Sunday, the family said they felt as if police and the sheriff’s office had given up.
A group of family members has been conducting their own searches since Friday due to what they describe as a lack of progress among authorities.
On Monday FOX19 NOW spoke with Faith Burton, a family friend who says the family is growing frustrated CPD hasn’t issued an Amber Alert — not when Nylo was reported missing Dec. 12 and not at any point since.
“Our focus is on finding baby Nylo and bringing him home,” Burton said, speaking on behalf of Nylo’s aunt, Natasha Hughes. “We have questions as far as, why hasn’t there been an Amber Alert? He’s been missing since December 4th.”
CPD says they did not issue an Amber Alert when they were made aware of Nylo’s disappearance because his case did not meet the criteria in that it was not an abduction.
Police say they alerted all local media outlets, posted about the disappearance on social media and called for tips. They say they will not issue an Amber Alert in the future.
Nylo’s family continues to demand an Amber Alert or push alert be sent out with Nylo’s picture and information before it’s too late.
“If Nylo is in another state, another county, and those police officers, those agencies get an idea or a tip that Nylo is at an address without an Amber Alert, they can’t get a warrant to go and see,” Burton claimed.
Nyteisha’s body was found in a bag along the Ohio River near the Purple People Bridge Dec. 12, according to a source. Police found a stroller family members say belonged to Nyteisha nearby.
Cincinnati police searched the surrounding area for Nylo, including the waters along the Ohio River with the help of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive Team. They said last week they suspect foul play in the boy’s disappearance.
Northstar International Search and Recovery Team search crews were at Fernbank Park searching for Nylo Saturday, reasoning his body might be found at the downstream park.
