Fire chief explains possible reasons for increase in house fires during winter months

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nine people have died from fires in the Tri-State during December. An increase in house fires during the winter months is not uncommon, says one fire chief.
With temperatures dropping and the holidays close, Deer Park Silverton Joint Fire District Chief Dennis Meador II says people are spending more time inside, which could explain the increase in fires.
Meador’s department responded to a deadly home fire on Sunday on North Broadlawn Circle.
“Unfortunately, we found the resident in the living where the bulk of the fire was, and unfortunately, he died from the fire,” the chief says.
The deadly fire in Silverton is just the latest.
On Dec. 17 in Florence, Kentucky, a 90-year-old man died in a house fire on Cayton Road.
That same day in Anderson Township, two people died in a fire on Tidewater Court.
Earlier this month on Dec. 9, two men were killed when a mobile home caught fire in Brookville, Indiana.
The causes of all these fires are still under investigation. Trying to figure out the cause of fires becomes harder Meador says when there are no witnesses.
With more lights, candles, and decorations, comes more responsibility, Meador says.
“About half of the home heating fires occur in December, January, and February, which makes sense because we’re using our furnaces more, but about a third of the decorations we see, or your tree catches on fire or maybe something else in your home that is Christmas themed catches fire because we’re burning candles this time of year,” Chief Meador says.
One thing people can do to help prevent fires, according to Meador, is to have their furnace expected yearly. He says making sure the furnace is working correctly and venting properly can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
As for Sunday’s deadly fire in Silverton, Chief Meador says they think they have the cause narrowed down to two possibilities. He says more information is expected to be released this week.
