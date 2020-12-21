‘The grief comes in waves:’ Family remembers Brookville fire victims

FRANKLIN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - A Brookville family is mourning two people this holiday season after they died in a house fire in early December.
The fire occurred in a mobile home on Riley Pike early Dec. 9. The mobile home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.
David Estridge, 56, and Ronnie Emery, 50, were killed in the blaze.
Megan Olsen says Estridge was her father and that Estridge and Emery were ex-brothers-in-law.
She says she doesn’t know if she has any more tears to cry over their loss.
‘It’s been pretty terrible,” she told FOX19 NOW Monday. “The grief comes in waves.”
Fire officials don’t yet know what caused the fire but say the mobile home’s only source of heat was a wood-burning furnace.
Officials say fire crews found Estridge and Emery as they searched through debris in the aftermath of the blaze.
“They were found on the porch, basically the porch area,” Olsen said. “They were almost out when the porch collapsed.”
Another family member and Estridge’s dog did make it out alive, Olsen says. That family member and Olsen both say the two men who died were wonderful people.
“They’d give you the shirt off your back if you needed it and never asked anything for anything in return,” Olsen said.
She adds she’ll never forget her father’s laugh.
“He was very happy,” she said of Estridge. “Loved to joke, definitely a prankster. He had a really nice smile. He taught me how to ride a motorcycle, kind of like how you would teach a kid to ride a bike.”
Rather than celebrating the holidays together, the family is grieving instead.
Olsen says her father would have turned 57 Christmas day.
“It’ll be kind of rough this year,” she said. “Definitely going to be missed.”
Estridge’s celebration of life service will be held Jan. 2.
